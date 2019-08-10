Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Brigitte GERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brigitte Johanna GERS

Add a Memory
Brigitte Johanna GERS Notice
GERS, Brigitte Johanna Passed away 6th August 2019 Late of Muswellbrook and formerly of Bendemeer Loving Wife of Gottfried. Devoted Mother of Diana, Paul & Lorraine. Grandmother of James, Nicholas & Imogen. Aged 82 Years The Funeral Service for Brigitte will be held Thursday 15th August 2019 in Hope City Church, Hill Street Muswellbrook commencing at 10:00am followed by Private Cremation. Muswellbrook Funeral Services (02) 6543 1174 www.muswellbrookfuneralservices.net.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brigitte's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.