GERS, Brigitte Johanna Passed away 6th August 2019 Late of Muswellbrook and formerly of Bendemeer Loving Wife of Gottfried. Devoted Mother of Diana, Paul & Lorraine. Grandmother of James, Nicholas & Imogen. Aged 82 Years The Funeral Service for Brigitte will be held Thursday 15th August 2019 in Hope City Church, Hill Street Muswellbrook commencing at 10:00am followed by Private Cremation. Muswellbrook Funeral Services (02) 6543 1174 www.muswellbrookfuneralservices.net.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 10, 2019