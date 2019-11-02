|
MARKS, Brian Died peacefully Thursday, the 31st of October, 2019 Aged 79 years Dearly loved husband of Kath (dec). Loving father of Robert (dec). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of June & Bill (dec) Mullens, Sandra (dec) & Jim Rae and Jillian & Trevor Norsworthy. Special uncle of Kerry, Kim, Mic, Annette, Wendy, Kirsten, Scott and Pete. Relatives and friends of the late Brian Marks are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Service is appointed to commence at 12.00pm Friday, 8th of November, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Thence for interment in the adjoining gardens. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 7, 2019