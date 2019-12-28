|
MERCOVICH, Brian Joseph Died peacefully Sunday, the 22nd of December, 2019 Aged 81 years Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Beloved son of Bart and Eileen (both dec). Loving brother and brother-in-law of Jack & Carmel, Nancy, Ellie & Don (dec) and Jeffrey (dec) & Liz. Relatives and friends of the late Brian Mercovich are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Mary's Catholic Church, North St, Tamworth after a Funeral Mass appointed to commence at 10.00am Friday the 3rd January, 2020. Thence for interment in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 28, 2019