WALSH, Brian John Brian went home to be with his Lord and Saviour peacefully on 5th August, 2019 with his loving family around him Brian was the much loved and treasured husband of Faye; father to Andrew and Amy; father-in-law to Sarah and Richard; dearly loved Granddad to Mayah, Grace, Lily, Ivy, Audrey, Toby and Connor. We praise God that he now has Brian safely in his heavenly home. To celebrate the wonderful life of BRIAN, family and friends are warmly welcomed to attend his graveside burial on Monday 12th August, 2019 at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens at 3.30pm, followed by a Thanksgiving Service at St. Peter's Church, Kathleen Street, South Tamworth at 4.30pm. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 10, 2019
