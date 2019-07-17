Home
Brian John GHANANBURGH

Brian John GHANANBURGH Notice
GHANANBURGH, Brian John Better known as Barney Passed away peacefully on Friday 12th July, 2019 at Calvary Mater Hospital Aged 61 years Dearly loved partner of Linda. Loving father of Daniel & Kylie. Cherished poppy of Mia, Logan and Blake. Much loved son of Cynthia (dec) and beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. The relatives and friends of the late Barney Ghananburgh are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 2:00pm on Friday 19th July, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia Foundation may be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 17, 2019
