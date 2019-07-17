|
GHANANBURGH, Brian John Better known as Barney Passed away peacefully on Friday 12th July, 2019 at Calvary Mater Hospital Aged 61 years Dearly loved partner of Linda. Loving father of Daniel & Kylie. Cherished poppy of Mia, Logan and Blake. Much loved son of Cynthia (dec) and beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. The relatives and friends of the late Barney Ghananburgh are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 2:00pm on Friday 19th July, 2019 in the Edlen Chapel, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia Foundation may be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 17, 2019