|
|
ELLIOTT, Brian (Bickie) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 19th of January, 2020 Aged 86 years Dearly loved husband of Thel (dec). Much loved father & father-in-law of Vicki & Charlie and Wayne & Marg. Treasured pop of Tanya, Craig, Jade and Callan. Great pop of Tom, Archie, Louis and Vali. Loved brother of Bruce (dec), Wendy and Peter. Relatives and friends of the late (Bickie) Brian Elliott are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 10.00am, Tuesday, 28th January, 2020, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, thence for burial in the adjoining Cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 25, 2020