Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Alston Memorial Chapel
Brian (Bickie) ELLIOTT

Brian (Bickie) ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT, Brian (Bickie) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 19th of January, 2020 Aged 86 years Dearly loved husband of Thel (dec). Much loved father & father-in-law of Vicki & Charlie and Wayne & Marg. Treasured pop of Tanya, Craig, Jade and Callan. Great pop of Tom, Archie, Louis and Vali. Loved brother of Bruce (dec), Wendy and Peter. Relatives and friends of the late (Bickie) Brian Elliott are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 10.00am, Tuesday, 28th January, 2020, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, thence for burial in the adjoining Cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth.



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 25, 2020
