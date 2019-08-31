|
|
KEOGH, Brendan Died peacefully in Tamworth, the 25th of August, 2019 Aged 51 years Dearly loved son of Marilyn & John. Loving brother of Scott & Nicole. Loved uncle of Breanna, William & Thomas. Great uncle to Thea & Mila and their families. God Took Him To his Loving Home God saw him getting tired, a cure was not to be. He wrapped him in his loving arms and whispered 'Come with me'. He suffered much in silence, his spirit did not bend He faced his pain with courage, until the very end. He tried so much to stay with us but his fight was not in vain, God took him to his loving home and freed him from the pain. Relatives and friends of the late Brendan Keogh are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at 10:00am on Monday 2nd September, 2019 at St Patricks Church, 59 Crown Street West Tamworth, thence for Burial in The Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 31, 2019