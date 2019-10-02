Home
Beverley Margaret (Bev) MITCHELL

Beverley Margaret (Bev) MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL, Beverley Margaret (Bev) Passed away at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, with her loving family by her side. On Friday, 27th, September, 2019 Aged 62 years Dearly loved wife of Bill. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Will & Bec, Aaron & Kassandra, Tash & Pete and mother figure to Eric. Treasured Nan of Izaac, Madelyn, Tamika, Jack, Archie and Mason. Much loved sister of Anne, John and Robert (dec) and a beautiful friend to many. Relatives and friends of the late Bev Mitchell are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy, to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 72 Hillvue Road, Tamworth, commencing at 10.00am Friday, 4th October, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Guiding Lady Funerals Funeral Directors' Association of NSW Acc # 1012-3 Phone: 02 6760 7471



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
