GARRETT, Betty Mary Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 4th September, 2019 Dearly loved wife of Kevin (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Helen, Maria & Wayne, John and Kevin & Sandra. Adored Grandma of David & Matthew, Kareena, India and Sean and great grandma of 3 great granddaughters. Aged 94 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Betty Garrett are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Cnr. Marius & White Streets Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Thursday 12th September, 2019. Following the celebration of Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 7, 2019