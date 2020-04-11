|
PAULL, Betty Margaret Passed away peacefully at Werris Creek, MPS 6th April, 2020 After a long illness Aged 89 Years Dearly loved mother of Jennifer (dec'd), Ruth, Rhonda, David, Gloria & Kay. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private service will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 11, 2020