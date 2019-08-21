|
LE CERF, Betty Joan Peacefully at Cottage Homes Tamworth 18th August, 2019 Formerly of Attunga & Hallsville Dearly loved wife of Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme & Sue and Jeannette. Adored Ma of Paul, Megan & Kiara and Machell (dec'd) and Odette and great grandma of Brock & Tia, Charmaine & Natasha and Jessica & Amber. Aged 93 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Betty Le Cerf are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, 18 Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Friday 23rd August 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 21, 2019