Betty Jane EADE

Betty Jane EADE Notice
Eade Betty Jane 2/2/1930â€"25/8/2019 AGED 89 YEARS Late of Tamworth and formerly of Glen Yarra, Killabakh and Bluegum Avenue, Wingham. Dearly loved wife of Bert (dec). Cherished mother of Neryl and Les Barlin, Marea and Les Poulton, Barry and Margaret Eade. Devoted Ma to their childrenâ€"Dion, Ryan, Frank, Ben, Lee, James and Brodie. Loving Ma of her 9 great grand children. Precious sister of Noeleen Wamsley (dec) and June Yarnold. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Bent Street Wingham on Tuesday 3rd September 2019, commencing at 11am prior to private cremation. 79 Pulteney St, Taree 02 6552 1060



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
