HOAD, Betty Died peacefully Thursday, the 19th of December, 2019 Aged 98 years Dearly loved by her whole extended family. Relatives and friends of the late Betty Hoad are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Saturday 28th of December, 2019 in the Nazareth House Chapel, Manilla Road, Tamworth. Thence for private cremation. In leiu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to the Bible Society of NSW Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 21, 2019