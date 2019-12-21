Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Nazareth House Chapel
Manilla Road
Tamworth
HOAD, Betty Died peacefully Thursday, the 19th of December, 2019 Aged 98 years Dearly loved by her whole extended family. Relatives and friends of the late Betty Hoad are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Saturday 28th of December, 2019 in the Nazareth House Chapel, Manilla Road, Tamworth. Thence for private cremation. In leiu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to the Bible Society of NSW Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 21, 2019
