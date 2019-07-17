Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl SHEPHERD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl SHEPHERD

Add a Memory
Beryl SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD, Beryl Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 14th July, 2019 Formerly of Calala. Dearly loved wife of Daniel (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann & Grahame and Vicki & Malcolm. Adored Nanna of Joshua and Daniel. Loved sister of Hazel, Thelma, Daphne, Harold, Melba (all dec'd) and William. Aged 92 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Beryl Shepherd are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 1.00pm, Friday 19th July, 2019. Following the Service, the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.