SHEPHERD, Beryl Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 14th July, 2019 Formerly of Calala. Dearly loved wife of Daniel (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann & Grahame and Vicki & Malcolm. Adored Nanna of Joshua and Daniel. Loved sister of Hazel, Thelma, Daphne, Harold, Melba (all dec'd) and William. Aged 92 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Beryl Shepherd are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 1.00pm, Friday 19th July, 2019. Following the Service, the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 17, 2019