Beryl Marie JOYCE (Marie) Passed peacefully into eternal life on Easter Sunday Loving wife of James Michael Joyce (Jim). Beloved mother of Michael, Christopher, Anastasia, Patrick, Barnaby and Timothy (deceased). Cherished grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin. A lady of grace loved by her many relatives and all those who knew her. Requiescat in pace Due to the current covid-19 restrictions a private Service will be conducted to be attended by her husband and children. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 18, 2020