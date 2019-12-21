|
CROFT, Beryl June Peacefully at Murrurundi Hospital 17th December, 2019 Late of Quirindi formerly of Bellingen Much loved wife of Joe (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Janelle, Dally, Gayle & Julee. Loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 91 Years "Until we meet again may God hold you safe in the palm of His hand" The family and friends of Mrs. Beryl June Croft are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Scone Lawn Cemetery, New England Highway Scone commencing at 10.00am, Tuesday 24th December, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 21, 2019