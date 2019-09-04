|
HARDING, Beryl Died peacefully Friday, the 30th of August, 2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec). Loving mother of Ann & Michael and Glenn & Jan. Adored grandmother of James & Susannah, Joshua & Shannee, Aaron & Cortney and Joel & Jasmin. Cherished great grandmother to 8. Relatives and friends of the late Beryl Harding are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Service is appointed to commence at 10.00am Friday 6th of September, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth, thence for Burial in the adjoining gardens. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 4, 2019