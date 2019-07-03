|
SMILES, Beryl Dorothy Died peacefully Friday, the 28th of June, 2019 At Cottage Homes Aged 95 years Dearly loved wife of Leslie (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kay (dec), Vic & Dianne and Ken. Fond grandmother of Matthew & Kara. The relatives and friends of the late Beryl Smiles are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 11.00am, Friday 5th July, 2019 at St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth, thence for Interment in the lawn portion of the Tamworth Regional Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from July 3 to July 4, 2019