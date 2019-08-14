|
SANDERSON, Bernice Matilda (formerly Follington) Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 9th August, 2019 Loving wife of Ernie & Arthur (Sandy) (both dec'd). Loving mother of Alan (dec'd), Colin, Michael, Kevin, Graham & Cheryl. Stepmother of Judy (dec'd), Helen & Sherry. Mother-in-law of Beverly (dec'd), Janice, Julie, Cheryl, Kathy (dec'd), Yasmin, Karen, Duncan, Doc (dec'd) & Gary. Nan, Great Nan and Great Great Nan of their children In Her 96th Year The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Bernice Sanderson are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, 18 Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 10.00am Friday 16th August 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers, Bernice has requested donations to The Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated. A Donations Box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 14, 2019