MELVILLE, Rev. Fr. Bernard Matthew, OAM "Fr. Bernie" Passed away peacefully at Manellae Lodge, Manilla 2nd April, 2020 Aged 91 Years Former Parish Priest of Manilla. Loved brother of Pat and Margaret. Brother-in-law and uncle of their families. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in April, 2021. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 4, 2020