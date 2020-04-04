Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard MELVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Matthew MELVILLE


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Bernard Matthew MELVILLE Notice
MELVILLE, Rev. Fr. Bernard Matthew, OAM "Fr. Bernie" Passed away peacefully at Manellae Lodge, Manilla 2nd April, 2020 Aged 91 Years Former Parish Priest of Manilla. Loved brother of Pat and Margaret. Brother-in-law and uncle of their families. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in April, 2021. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -