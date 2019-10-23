|
|
BATTLE, Reece Thomas Passed away unexpectedly at home 7th October, 2019 Dearly loved son of Lindsay & Carole. Very special brother of Emily and very much loved grandson, nephew and cousin of his extended family. Aged 21 Years The family and friends of REECE are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in its entirety at the Tamworth Jockey Club, 28 Britten Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm Friday 25th October, 2019. The service will be followed by private cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 23, 2019