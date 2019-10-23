Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for BATTLE REECE THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BATTLE REECE THOMAS

Add a Memory
BATTLE REECE THOMAS Notice
BATTLE, Reece Thomas Passed away unexpectedly at home 7th October, 2019 Dearly loved son of Lindsay & Carole. Very special brother of Emily and very much loved grandson, nephew and cousin of his extended family. Aged 21 Years The family and friends of REECE are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in its entirety at the Tamworth Jockey Club, 28 Britten Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm Friday 25th October, 2019. The service will be followed by private cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BATTLE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.