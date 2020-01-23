|
|
NORTHEY, Barry Died peacefully Tuesday 21st January, 2020 Aged 84 years Dearly loved husband of Mayzie Northey (nee Woods-dec). Loving brother of Patricia. Cherished by all his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the late Barry Northey are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The graveside service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Friday, 24th January, 2020 at the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 23, 2020