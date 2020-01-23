Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery
Showground Road
Tamworth
View Map
Barry NORTHEY Notice
NORTHEY, Barry Died peacefully Tuesday 21st January, 2020 Aged 84 years Dearly loved husband of Mayzie Northey (nee Woods-dec). Loving brother of Patricia. Cherished by all his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends of the late Barry Northey are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The graveside service is appointed to commence at 11.00am Friday, 24th January, 2020 at the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 23, 2020
