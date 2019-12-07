Home
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Tamworth Regional Lawn Cemetery
Showground Road
Tamworth
View Map
Barry John (Baz) SKINNER

Barry John (Baz) SKINNER Notice
SKINNER, Barry John (Baz) Passed away peacefully Monday 2nd December, 2019 Aged 71 years Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Jordan & Kylie, Renee and Rebecca. Adored pop of Travis, Jessica, Mariella, Rebecca- Grace, Noah and Elise. Loved brother of Julie, Brian (dec), Robert, Michael and their families. Relatives and friends of the late Barry Skinner are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service, commencing at 10.00am, Tuesday, 10th December, 2019, at the Tamworth Regional Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 7, 2019
