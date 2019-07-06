|
BROAD, Barry Ernest Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital on Tuesday, 2nd July, 2019 Aged 80 years Dearly loved husband of Eileen. Much loved dad of Bruce and Leanne, granddad of Aaron and Mikayla. Brother of Lorraine (dec) and Gay. Relatives and friends of the late Barry Broad are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 1.00pm Friday, 12th July, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By request no flowers. Donations can be made to Cancer Research. A donation box will be available at the Chapel. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 6, 2019