|
|
Docherty; Barbara Elaine 31st August 2019 Of Rockvale Road, Armidale and formerly of Tamworth. Dearly loved wife of Alan (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-In-law of Alan & Anne, Sue and loved grandmother to Rachael & Toni, Jane, Robert & Elizabeth and loved great-grandmother to twelve. Aged 91 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale tomorrow Thursday, 5th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am. By request No flowers, Donations in lieu to Ningana. A donation box will be at the chapel. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 4, 2019