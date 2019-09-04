Home
Services
Piddingtons
PO Box 4424
Armidale, New South Wales 2350
6772 2288
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara DOCHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Elaine DOCHERTY

Add a Memory
Barbara Elaine DOCHERTY Notice
Docherty; Barbara Elaine 31st August 2019 Of Rockvale Road, Armidale and formerly of Tamworth. Dearly loved wife of Alan (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-In-law of Alan & Anne, Sue and loved grandmother to Rachael & Toni, Jane, Robert & Elizabeth and loved great-grandmother to twelve. Aged 91 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale tomorrow Thursday, 5th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am. By request No flowers, Donations in lieu to Ningana. A donation box will be at the chapel. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.