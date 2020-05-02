Home
Barbara Doreen DAVENPORT

Barbara Doreen DAVENPORT Notice
DAVENPORT, Barbara Doreen Passed away peacefully at McKay Nursing Home on Monday, 27th of April, 2020. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Stewart (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Rodney Pittman. Treasured grandma of Adam (dec), great grandma of Lane, Sam. Loved sister and aunty to their families. Due to the current Government Regulations, a Private Cremation Service will celebrate the life of the late Barbara Davenport, at the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 2, 2020
