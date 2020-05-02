|
DAVENPORT, Barbara Doreen Passed away peacefully at McKay Nursing Home on Monday, 27th of April, 2020. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Stewart (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Rodney Pittman. Treasured grandma of Adam (dec), great grandma of Lane, Sam. Loved sister and aunty to their families. Due to the current Government Regulations, a Private Cremation Service will celebrate the life of the late Barbara Davenport, at the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 2, 2020