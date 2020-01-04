Home
Services
J Kirk & Sons Funeral Directors Hervey Bay
224 Urraween Road
Hervey Bay, Queensland 4655
07 4124 2524
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann THOMAS

Add a Memory
Barbara Ann THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Barbara Ann Formerly of Tamworth Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hervey Bay, Qld, on 25th December 2019 Aged 87 years Much loved by her husband Adrian; children and their partners Ian and Francoise, Garry and Donna, Craig and Tracey, Cathy "Twiggy" and Greg, David, Bradley, and Kaylene; grandchildren Jana, Marni, Nyjel, Siahn, Jarrad and Arliah; and great-grandchildren. A Private Family Service has been held. J. KIRK & SONS AFDA Hervey Bay 07 4124 2524
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -