THOMAS, Barbara Ann Formerly of Tamworth Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hervey Bay, Qld, on 25th December 2019 Aged 87 years Much loved by her husband Adrian; children and their partners Ian and Francoise, Garry and Donna, Craig and Tracey, Cathy "Twiggy" and Greg, David, Bradley, and Kaylene; grandchildren Jana, Marni, Nyjel, Siahn, Jarrad and Arliah; and great-grandchildren. A Private Family Service has been held. J. KIRK & SONS AFDA Hervey Bay 07 4124 2524
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020