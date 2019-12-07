|
|
SYKES, Arthur Brian "Brian" Peacefully at Nazareth Care, Tamworth 6th December, 2019 Much loved husband of Gwen. Dearly loved father of Christine & Leanne. Loved Pa of David, Christopher, Callum & Ryan and Great Grandpa of Sadie. Aged 82 Years The family and friends of BRIAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Wednesday 11th December, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 7, 2019