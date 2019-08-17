Home
Arthur "Chook" BAILEY

Arthur "Chook" BAILEY Notice
BAILEY, Arthur "Chook" Passed away peacefully at BUPA, Tamworth 15th August, 2019 Formerly of Muswellbrook & Glen Innes Adored husband of Ellen (dec'd). Beloved father of Cheryl, Terry, Barry and Debby. Loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Aged 90 Years The family and friends of ARTHUR are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Thursday 22nd August, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
