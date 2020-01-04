|
Zagami, Anthony (Tony) 24.09.1932 20.12.2019 Tony passed away peacefully in Armidale knowing that he was loved by many. He was a terrific parent with Catherine to their children Clare and Paul. He welcomed Joshua and Claire into the family with great love and was thrilled to be a grandfather to Chelsea, Amelia, Eleanor, Anna and soon to be born grandson. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Mass to celebrate his life will be held at St Mary & Joseph's Cathedral, Armidale on Monday 6th January 2020 at 10am. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020