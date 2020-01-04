Home
Piddingtons
PO Box 4424
Armidale, New South Wales 2350
6772 2288
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St Mary & Joseph's Cathedral
Armidale
Anthony (Tony) ZAGAMI


1932 - 2019
Zagami, Anthony (Tony) 24.09.1932 20.12.2019 Tony passed away peacefully in Armidale knowing that he was loved by many. He was a terrific parent with Catherine to their children Clare and Paul. He welcomed Joshua and Claire into the family with great love and was thrilled to be a grandfather to Chelsea, Amelia, Eleanor, Anna and soon to be born grandson. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Mass to celebrate his life will be held at St Mary & Joseph's Cathedral, Armidale on Monday 6th January 2020 at 10am. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020
