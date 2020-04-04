|
O'DONNELL, Anthony "Matey" Peacefully at Quirindi Hospital 27th March, 2020 Aged 79 Years Dearly loved husband of Robin. Much loved father and father-in-law of Amanda & Nick Lane, Trish & Ben Keft and Sally & Patrick Purtle. Adored "Poppy Mate" of Gabrielle, Thomas, Michael, Charles, Grace, Molly & Edwina. Due to current Government Regulations, a private funeral has been held. A Memorial Mass for "Matey" will be held at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 4, 2020