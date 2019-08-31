|
|
McINTOSH, Andrew Murray Born 5th January 1970 Died 2nd August 2019 Aged 49 Years Died suddenly whilst travelling overseas. Dearly Loved son of Alex and Jill McIntosh (Both dec'd) Andrew will be loved and remembered always by all members of his family and close friends. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service and Celebration of his life to be held at "Dungowan Station" 803 Ogunbil Road Dungowan commencing at 11.30am, Friday 6th September 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 31, 2019