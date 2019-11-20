Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
Alwyn Norman "Pop" BELLAMY

Alwyn Norman "Pop" BELLAMY Notice
BELLAMY, Alwyn Norman "Pop" Peacefully at BUPA, Tamworth 18th November, 2019 Dearly loved husband of Marie (dec'd). Much loved father of Ian & Betty and Kaye & David. Adored Pop of Michael & Simon, Adam, Tim & Cameron. Aged 90 Years The family and friends of ALWYN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 22nd November, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Inform family & friends of Alwyn's passing.
