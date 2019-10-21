Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma WOLFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma WOLFE

Add a Memory
Alma WOLFE Notice
WOLFE, Alma Died peacefully Wednesday, the 16th of October, 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved Wife of John. Loving Mother to David (dec), Janette & Andrew. Devoted Grandmother of Ben & Sarah. ~ Forever in our hearts ~ Alma Wolfe will be privately cremated, surrounded by her adoring family, at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo


logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.