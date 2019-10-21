|
WOLFE, Alma Died peacefully Wednesday, the 16th of October, 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved Wife of John. Loving Mother to David (dec), Janette & Andrew. Devoted Grandmother of Ben & Sarah. ~ Forever in our hearts ~ Alma Wolfe will be privately cremated, surrounded by her adoring family, at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 21, 2019