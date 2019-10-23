Home
Allan George JAMESON

JAMESON, Allan George Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 20th October, 2019 Surrounded by his family Formerly of Quirindi Very much loved and loving husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David, Joanne and Scott and their partners. Adored Poppy of Stephanie, Lauren & Abbey and Keely, Lachlan, Bailey, Cameron & Aiden. Aged 83 Years The family and friends of ALLAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in St. Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Quirindi commencing at 10.00am, Saturday 26th October, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Dementia Australia. A donations box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 23, 2019
