Home
Services
Grafton & District Funerals
94 Victoria STREET
GRAFTON , New South Wales 2460
02 6642 6444
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Oliver Street
Grafton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Clifford PATTERSON

Add a Memory
Allan Clifford PATTERSON Notice
PATTERSON, Allan Clifford of Dougherty Villa, Grafton, formerly of Armidale, passed away on the 13th December, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Andrew & Tracey, Adam & Mandy, Penne & Shane. Loved Pop to Brendon, Jordan, Cody, Georgia, Sam, Lily, Alex and Daisy and great- grandfather to Scarlett, Ivy and Hudson. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Allan's funeral service to be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Oliver Street, Grafton, on TUESDAY (17th December, 2019), commencing at 10:00 am. A private cremation will follow. Ex service men and women are warmly welcome to attend. The family would like to take this opportunity, to thank all the staff at Dougherty Villa for the amazing care and support that they have given to Allan. Tania Crane GRAFTON & DISTRICT FUNERALS 6642 6444
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -