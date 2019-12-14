|
PATTERSON, Allan Clifford of Dougherty Villa, Grafton, formerly of Armidale, passed away on the 13th December, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Andrew & Tracey, Adam & Mandy, Penne & Shane. Loved Pop to Brendon, Jordan, Cody, Georgia, Sam, Lily, Alex and Daisy and great- grandfather to Scarlett, Ivy and Hudson. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Allan's funeral service to be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Oliver Street, Grafton, on TUESDAY (17th December, 2019), commencing at 10:00 am. A private cremation will follow. Ex service men and women are warmly welcome to attend. The family would like to take this opportunity, to thank all the staff at Dougherty Villa for the amazing care and support that they have given to Allan. Tania Crane GRAFTON & DISTRICT FUNERALS 6642 6444
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 14, 2019