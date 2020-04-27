|
|
GILLIES, Alfred William "Alf" Passed away peacefully at Quirindi Hospital 24 th April, 2020 Aged 87 Years Loved husband of Leila. Loving father and father-in-law of Robyn, Suzann & Lachlan, Joanne & Peter and Gregory & Linda. Loving Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private funeral will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 27, 2020