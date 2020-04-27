Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred GILLIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred William GILLIES

Add a Memory
Alfred William GILLIES Notice
GILLIES, Alfred William "Alf" Passed away peacefully at Quirindi Hospital 24 th April, 2020 Aged 87 Years Loved husband of Leila. Loving father and father-in-law of Robyn, Suzann & Lachlan, Joanne & Peter and Gregory & Linda. Loving Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private funeral will be held. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -