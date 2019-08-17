Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex JARRATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Duncan JARRATT

Add a Memory
Alex Duncan JARRATT Notice
JARRATT, Alex Duncan Passed away unexpectedly at Tamworth Hospital after a short illness 10th August, 2019 Much loved husband of Trineke. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Phillip & Jodie, Robert & Tanya, David & Kathleen and Kylie & Matt and stepfather and stepfather-in-law of Robert & Deanne, Bradley & Kirstyn, Noel & Telia and Don & Kylie. Very special "Grampy" of their families. Aged 75 Years The family and friends of ALEX are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy to be held in its entirety in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Cnr. Marius & White Streets Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 23rd August, 2019. To be followed by private cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.