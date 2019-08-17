|
JARRATT, Alex Duncan Passed away unexpectedly at Tamworth Hospital after a short illness 10th August, 2019 Much loved husband of Trineke. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Phillip & Jodie, Robert & Tanya, David & Kathleen and Kylie & Matt and stepfather and stepfather-in-law of Robert & Deanne, Bradley & Kirstyn, Noel & Telia and Don & Kylie. Very special "Grampy" of their families. Aged 75 Years The family and friends of ALEX are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Liturgy to be held in its entirety in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Cnr. Marius & White Streets Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 23rd August, 2019. To be followed by private cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 17, 2019