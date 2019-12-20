|
Alan David Kirk 19.06.1943 - 14.12.2019 Late of Sunshine Coast Formally of Tamworth Dearly loved husband of Judy. Loving father, father-in-law of Julie and Chris, Jeff and Trudi and Sandy and Papa to Jordan, Joel, Madeleine, Sophie and Abbey. Alan passed away 14th December 2019 at Dove Cottage, Caloundra Hospital. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at Gregson and Weight Funerals, 5 Gregson Place, Caloundra QLD 4551 10am Saturday 21st December 2019. The service will also be lived streamed from 10am. If you are interested in receiving the link please email Julie at [email protected] for details.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 20, 2019