JACHIM, Aidan Died peacefully Thursday, the 21st of May, 2020 Aged 14 years Dearly loved son of Belinda & Shane. Loving brother of Tim, Weezy (Louisa) and Jess. Much loved grandson and great grandson and will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Due to the current Government regulations a private family service to celebrate the life of Aidan will be held at Lincoln Grove Memorial Crematorium.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 30, 2020