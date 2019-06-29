|
|
PEZZUTO, Zelina Francesca Born Spongano, Lecce, Italy 6th October, 1937 Died Calala, NSW 20th June, 2019 Late of Quirindi and formerly of "Noonga", Colly Blue Much loved wife for 56 years of Peter (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Joe, Gino (dec'd), Melody, Peter, Eric and Melissa. Loved mother-in-law and Nonna of their families. Aged 81 Years The family and friends of ZELINA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Thomas Street, Quirindi commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 2nd July, 2019. Following the Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Spring Ridge Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 29, 2019