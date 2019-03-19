Home
WILSON DENNIS ROBERT Notice
WILSON, Dennis Robert Late of Toowoomba and formerly of Tamworth Passed away peacefully on 15th March 2019 Aged 89 years Beloved Husband of Thelma. Much loved Stepfather of Sharon, Chris (dec'd) and Tim. Loved Brother of Keith, Marilyn and Ellie (dec'd). Loved family man and friend. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dennis' funeral, to be held at the T.S. Burstow Chapel, 1020 Ruthven Street (South), Toowoomba, service commencing at 2:30pm, Friday, 22nd March 2019. T.S. Burstow Funerals Australian and Owned Toowoomba (07) 4636 9600



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 19, 2019
