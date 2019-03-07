|
WHITBREAD, William "Bill" Died peacefully Monday, the 4th of March, 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette (dec). Loving father, grandfather (pop) and great grandfather of Steven, Leonie, Gregory, Brian and their families. Relatives and friends of the late Bill Whitbread are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 72 Hillvue Road, Tamworth after a funeral Service appointed to commence at 10.30am Saturday 9th of March, 2019. Thence for interment in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019