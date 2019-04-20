|
|
SAUNDERS, William Ronald "Bill" Passed away 16th April 2019 Loving husband of Rita, father of Vicki, Toni, Rebecca & James. Loved brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law and grandfather. Aged 80 years Family and friends are welcomed to attends Bill's funeral at 10am on Tuesday 23rd April 2019 at St Laurence's Anglican Church Barraba and then for interment in the Barraba Lawn Cemetery Barraba Funerals Fletcher Brothers 63-65 Edward Street, Barraba NSW 2347 Phone: 02 6782 1568
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 20, 2019