William Joseph "Bill" PERRY

William Joseph "Bill" PERRY
PERRY, William Joseph "Bill" Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 26th April, 2019 Late of Werris Creek Much loved husband of Daphne. Dearly loved father of Paul, Chris, Marie, Jane, Julia, Kate, Joe and their partners. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Aged 94 Years The family and friends of BILL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Werris Creek commencing at 10.30am, Friday 3rd May, 2019. Following the Funeral Mass the cortege will proceed to the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 30, 2019
