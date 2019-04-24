|
BERESFORD, William Alfred "Bill" Peacefully at Quirindi Hospital 20th April, 2019 Dearly loved husband of Evelyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne & Julie, Kerry and Chris. Adored Poppy of his 9 Grandchildren. Aged 88 Years The family and friends of BILL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in its entirety in St. Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street Quirindi commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 26th April, 2019. To be followed by private cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 24, 2019