Vivian CHAFFEY

Vivian CHAFFEY Notice
CHAFFEY Vivian Clare Formerly of " Elstern" Winton Passed away peacefully at McKay Nursing Home, Tamworth on Wednesday, 24th April, 2019. Aged 94 years Dearly loved daughter of Walter & Kathleen (both dec). Adored sister and sister-in-law of Mavis and Keith & Marjorie (both dec). Much loved aunty of Clint & Carol, great aunty of Scott & Deb and Kristie, great great aunty of Jayda and Violet. Relatives and friends of the late Vivian Chaffey are wamly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 10.30amTuesday, 30th April, 2019, at West Uniting Church, Denison Street, West Tamworth, thence for burial in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 27, 2019
