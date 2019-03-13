Home
WHITTEN, Valda Kathleen Died peacefully Saturday, the 9th of March, 2019 Aged 90 years Dearly loved wife of Kevin (dec). Loved and loving mother of Marjorie, Geoffrey, Neil and Robyn. Adored grandmother, great- grandmother and great-great-grandmother of their families. Will be sadly missed by all. Relatives and friends of the late Val Whitten are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The service is appointed to commence at 1.30pm Friday the 15th of March, 2019 in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, 142 Marius St, Tamworth. Thence for private cremation. Bowlers are welcome to wear club uniform. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
