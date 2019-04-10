|
Lewis Trevor Roy
Late of Little Mountain
Passed away on Sunday 7th April 2019 Aged 63 years
Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gavin & Andrea, Paul, Karina and Dave. Adored Poppy of Selina, Corey and Aubree. Loved Brother of Dianne and Linda. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service for Trevor at the Caloundra Cemetery, Queen Street, Caloundra on Tuesday 16th April 2019 at 10.30 am.
Gregson & Weight
Caloundra (07) 5491 1559
www.gregsonandweight.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 10, 2019