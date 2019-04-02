Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma NEILSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Jean NEILSEN

Notice Condolences

Thelma Jean NEILSEN Notice
NEILSEN, Thelma Jean Passed away peacefully At Tamworth 29th March, 2019 Much loved wife of John (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of John, Felicity & Graham. Loving grandmother of Karl & Renee and great grandmother of Claudia & Jay. Aged 85 Years The family and friends of THELMA are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in Saint John's Anglican Church, Forbes, NSW commencing at 1.00pm, Friday 5th April, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Forbes Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd In conjunction with Michael Hanley Funerals 42 Farnell St, Forbes 6852 1961
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.