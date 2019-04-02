|
NEILSEN, Thelma Jean Passed away peacefully At Tamworth 29th March, 2019 Much loved wife of John (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of John, Felicity & Graham. Loving grandmother of Karl & Renee and great grandmother of Claudia & Jay. Aged 85 Years The family and friends of THELMA are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in Saint John's Anglican Church, Forbes, NSW commencing at 1.00pm, Friday 5th April, 2019. Following the service the cortege will proceed to the Forbes Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd In conjunction with Michael Hanley Funerals 42 Farnell St, Forbes 6852 1961
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 2, 2019